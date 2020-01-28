Boston Calling Announces ’90s-Nostalgic 2020 Lineup Featuring Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers

Home News Aaron Grech January 28th, 2020 - 1:56 PM

Boston Calling is returning with a blast from the past as alternative metal act Rage Against The Machine, along with alternative rock bands Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers set to headline the upcoming music festival. This upcoming three-day festival will take place on Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts.

Other prominent artists who will be performing include Sharon Van Etten, The 1975, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Run The Jewels, Brittany Howard, Banks, Liam Gallagher, Noname and Angels & Airwaves. This three day festival will also host numerous DJs and comedians during its three days.

Rage Against The Machine is headlining many high-profile festivals this year such as Coachella and Firefly, which ends their brief hiatus which took place during the 2010s. The band announced their reunion last year, and sees many fan eagerly await the return of their high energy and heavily politicized performances.

Foo Fighters have been constantly touring making multiple festival appearances with stops at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, the Nova Rock Festival and Rock in Rio Lisbon. The band released a cover of Killing Joke’s “Requiem” last year, which was a re-release of their 1997 BBC Studio recording which originally appeared as a bonus on their 1997 album The Colour and The Shape.

Red Hot Chili Peppers member John Frusciante announced that he will be rejoining the group this year. Frusciante performed on many of the band’s classic albums such as Mother’s Milk, Blood Sugar Sex Magik, One Hot Minute and Californication.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Shulz