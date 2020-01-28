Firefly Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish and Halsey

Home News Aaron Grech January 28th, 2020 - 12:47 PM

The Firefly Music festival, held annually in Dover, Delaware, has announced its 2020 lineup featuring the likes of pioneering alternative metal artists Rage Against the Machine, along with pop artists Billie Eilish and Halsey, who will join many others at The Woodlands from June 18th to 21st. Ticket pre-sales begin this Friday, while the public sales will begin on Monday, February 3rd.

Other prominent artists who will be featured on this year’s lineup include R&B singer Khalid, pop punk band Blink 182, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, indie rock band Cage the Elephant, electronic act Illenium and hip hop duo Run the Jewels. These artists will perform across six unique stages that will be featured at the music festival.

Rage Against the Machine reunited last year, and will be performing at multiple prominent music festivals across the Untied States such as Coachella and Boston Calling. The band is known for their raw and energetic mix of genres such as hip hop, metal and funk, along with their heavily politicized lyrics that condemn police brutality, capitalism, imperialism and colonialism, while referencing numerous left-wing figures and movements.

Billie Eilish has been riding a wave of commercial and critical successes for the past couple of years, and swept all of the “Big Four” Grammy categories this year which includes Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Halsey debuted her most recent project Manic earlier this month. She will be touring this summer in support of the album.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson