Sharon Van Etten Utilizes Stark Black and White Imagery in Stunning New Video for “Beaten Down”

Singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten has released a new music video and track titled “Beaten Down.” The video features Van Etten and the dancing duo of Allison and Veronica Huber and was directed by was directed by Nicky and Juliana Giraffe at Giraffe Studios.

“Beaten Down” is a slick new alternative pop track, with a deep bassline, downtempo inspired drums and light keyboards throughout the track, which are reinforced by Van Etten’s soothing vocal performance. The music video is shot in black-and-white and opens with Van Etten sitting in a chair in the middle of a desert, as the Huber sisters are shown dancing with a unique black garment, which they both share. There are also shots of the performer riding a horse, and singing to the desert backdrop.

“Upon hearing the song, our minds automatically drifted into stark black and white, fever dreams, dark silhouettes contrasted against a barren desert landscape,” Nicky and Juliana Giraffe explained in a press release. “Our intention was to give Sharon’s song and performance space to breathe and echo. It was important to us that the dancers were strongly connected and we’re so lucky to have worked with the talented Huber Twins on this project.”

This latest single follows her 2019 album release Remind Me Tomorrow, and her summer single “No One’s Easy To Love,” which was also accompanied by a music video. The performer also debuted her own short-film last year titled Departure, which was directed by Josh Goleman and focused on a recording session during Van Etten’s last day living in New York City.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer