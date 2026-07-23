Charli XCX Shares New B-Side “If You Take Away The Music Then What Has She Got?”

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 23rd, 2026 - 2:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Charli XCX has shared her next B-side, a brooding track titled “If You Take Away The Music Then What Has She Got?,” NME shared. On Tuesday, July 21, Charli released her latest single “Camera,” accompanied by a music video starring French cinema legend Vincent Cassel. “Camera” is the final single to be released ahead of her highly-anticipated album, Music, Fashion, Film, which arrives tomorrow, July 24.

With “Camera” came B Side “If You Take Away The Music Then What Has She Got?” With a “music video” posted to her Instagram that consists of footage filmed at her recent Scala show in London on July 14, the video captures Charli’s mental spiral as she questions her life without art. Speaking about the song, Charli wrote on Instagram: “‘if you take away the music then what has she got’ the final b side. video shot at my london show. something about that night felt so nostalgic. these songs aren’t on the album but the album wouldn’t have become what it is without them. thinking about finding a way for you to have them…”

Charli xcx – If You Take Away The Music Then What Has She Got Camera B-Side pic.twitter.com/o9FfkT4PXd — xcxsource (@xcxsourcemedia) July 22, 2026

Alongside “Camera,” Charli has also released the singles “Rock Music,” “SS26” and “Wink Wink.” She also dropped “I Keep On Thinking Bout You Every Single Day And Night” and “Playboy Bunny” as the B sides to “Rock Music” and “SS26,” respectively. “Wink Wink” did not have a B side, as it was a last-minute decision to make it a single and was not part of the Music, Fashion, Film trilogy of “Rock Music,” “SS26” and “Camera.”