Charli XCX Shares New B-Side “I Keep Thinking About You Every Single Day And Night”

Charli XCX recently shared a new song, “I Keep Thinking About You Every Single Day And Night,” earlier today, as reported in Stereogum. It’s the B-side to her song “Rock Music,” which she released yesterday. This new song is only available on vinyl and on her “b.sides” Instagram account.
On Instagram, the singer-songwriter wrote: “‘i keep thinking bout you every day and night’ the b side to rock music. i went to kyoto for six weeks to shoot a film. While we were there, i made this video with aidan. only available on vinyl & here on b.sides. So rip the audio if you want it xx.”
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The song is on the slower side and ballad-like; it seems to be in reference to the star’s sexuality. She sings, “I wonder if I just want you as my best friend/Or if I’m a really late bloomer,” and follows it up later in the song with “Now I’m wondering if I maybe could be gay/But come on, look at me, I’m probably not,” making it unclear how serious or sarcastic she’s being.
While a new project is unconfirmed, with these two new songs, fans are speculating on whether there’s something soon to come from Charli to follow up on her iconic sixth studio album, Brat. In addition to new work, Charli was recently announced as a headliner for the 25th Austin City Limits Festival, alongside other notable artists such as Twenty One Pilots and Skrillex, in October of this year.