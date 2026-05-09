Charli XCX Shares New B-Side “I Keep Thinking About You Every Single Day And Night”

Home News Aryn Honaker May 9th, 2026 - 12:24 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Charli XCX recently shared a new song, “I Keep Thinking About You Every Single Day And Night,” earlier today, as reported in Stereogum. It’s the B-side to her song “Rock Music,” which she released yesterday. This new song is only available on vinyl and on her “b.sides” Instagram account.

On Instagram, the singer-songwriter wrote: “‘i keep thinking bout you every day and night’ the b side to rock music. i went to kyoto for six weeks to shoot a film. While we were there, i made this video with aidan. only available on vinyl & here on b.sides. So rip the audio if you want it xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli xcx (@b.sides)

The song is on the slower side and ballad-like; it seems to be in reference to the star’s sexuality. She sings, “I wonder if I just want you as my best friend/Or if I’m a really late bloomer,” and follows it up later in the song with “Now I’m wondering if I maybe could be gay/But come on, look at me, I’m probably not,” making it unclear how serious or sarcastic she’s being.