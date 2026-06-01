Charli XCX Announces New Album Music, Fashion, Film For July 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2026 - 11:22 AM

According to Pitchfork.com, after sharing the two singles, two “b-sides” to go along with each of those singles, a British Vogue cover story where the artist strongly implied she was making a rock album and an Instagram post where she denied ever having said that, Charli XCX has announced her second full-length album of 2026 and the official follow-up to Brat. Music, Fashion, Film is will be out on July 24, through Atlantic. Also, people can check out the newly revealed cover art, which features John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and director Martin Scorsese.

In the cover story, XCX shared her thoughts regarding her new album: “For me, it’s fun to flip the form. We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine.” For example, her first single, “Rock Music” divided opinionw, with fans and critics arguing over the new sound and whether or not it is actually rock ‘n’ roll. “The tone of the tune leans more electronic than guitar-based, but not to the extent that the title actually seems like a lie,” Variety‘s chief music critic Chris Willman wrote in an analysis of the track. “The most immediate debate, actually, is not so much about whether the song is rock as whether it is truly meant as a First Single. It’s on the experimental side of Charli’s ouevre, although at this point in her popularity she may be primed to make the uncommercial commercial, with or without a radio- or TV-friendly track.”

Back in February, XCX released her companion album to Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Wuthering Heights. She made the project’s first single and opening track, “House,” with Cale. Charli currently has headlining sets lined up at this year’s Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and Austin City Limits music festivals.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz