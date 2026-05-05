Austin City Limits 2026 Festival Lineup Announced Featuring Charli XCX, The xx, Lorde & More

Home News Cait Stoddard May 5th, 2026 - 11:37 AM

In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, Austin City Limits Music Festival has delivered an electrifying 2026 lineup featuring headliners Charli xcx, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, Skrillex, Kings of Leon and The xx. The powerhouse lineup also includes Turnstile, Labrinth, Lola Young, The Chainsmokers, Geese, Young Miko, Bleachers, SOFI TUKKER, Parcels, The War On Drugs, Leon Thomas, Brandon Flowers and other talented acts. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sienna Spiro, Audrey Hobert, Bella Kay, STELLA LEFTY, Paris Paloma, Skye Newman, Claire Rosinkranz, Rochelle Jordan, Charlotte Lawrence, Molly Santana, Faouzia, Britton, Cassandra Coleman, Sasha Keable, Izzy Escobar, Chelsea Jordan and other talented souls.. 2026 also brings an amazing group of Latin artists to Zilker Park, including Young Miko, rusowsky, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Paloma Morphy, Damaris Bojor and Rubio.

While experiencing all that ACL Fest has to offer, people can hang awhile in the shady grove where Bonus Tracks brings the biggest party to the smallest stage at Zilker Park. A haven for culture and connection, the Bonus Tracks stage has become a must-see for festival goers. You can expect all kinds of entertainment from artist interviews, podcast recordings, cooking demos, drag performances, and creative ways to move your body and recharge your mind.

Past highlights include Brené Brown in conversation with Matthew McConaughey, Dave Grohl and Brett Goldstein, intimate chats with Billie Eilish, Noah Cyrus, Antonio Porowski, Japanese Breakfast and The Beaches, surprise acoustic sets with featured artists from the lineup, high-energy dance parties and line-dance lessons with Bob’s Dance Shop, and the best of Austin Drag hosting bingo and unforgettable shows. Stay tuned for the 2026 lineup and expect the unexpected!

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz