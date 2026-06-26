Charli XCX Shares New NSFW Music Video For “Wink Wink”

Home News Lana June 26th, 2026 - 2:35 PM

Charli XCX has officially unveiled her latest single, “Wink Wink,” alongside an equally provocative new music video directed by longtime collaborator Aidan Zamiri. The track is identified as the newest preview of her forthcoming album Music, Fashion, Film, due out July 24.

“Wink Wink” continues Charli’s signature blend of hyperpop and mainstream dance music. The song leans into themes of sexuality, confidence and performance, with Charli delivering tongue-in-cheek lyrics that blur the line between flirtation and satire. As undeniably provocative, the track maintains the infectious hooks and futuristic production that have become staples of her sound. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the video unfolds as a surreal fever dream packed with provocative imagery, striking fashion and chaotic choreography. Rapid-fire editing, glossy cinematography, and the costume design reinforce the project’s high-fashion influence while pushing its provocative theme further.

Outside of her new music, Charli has remained busy throughout the past week. She attended Saint Laurent’s Men’s Fashion Show in Paris, co-hosted the brand’s official after-party alongside Madonna and continued her In Conversation series with photographer and filmmaker Petra Collins.

Fans can pre-order Music, Fashion, Film now ahead of its July 24 release.

Charli XCX announced her Fall 2026 tour.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz