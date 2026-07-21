Charli XCX Shares Cinematic New Single & Video “Camera”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2026 - 12:06 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Charli XCX has shared one more song and video from Music, Fashion, Film ahead of the album’s release on Friday. Helmed by frequent collaborator and The Moment director Aidan Zamiri, “Camera” stars actor Vincent Cassel on a film set in the aftermath of a fiery car crash as Charli directs from the wings. As for the music, everything is great by how the catchy musical vibe shakes the background with lovely sound, while the artist dazzles the mind with her melodies and harmonies.

On another note the rollout for Charli’s formal Brat follow-up and second album of the year after the Wuthering Heights soundtrack, began with “Rock Music,” which took the scenic route with a pair of B-sides and arrived at “Camera” through “SS26” and “Wink Wink.” For the past couple of weeks, independent cinemas have been hosting listening events for the LP with a visual accompaniment. Charli, who says it’s the “cutest way to hear the album,” has surprised fans by appearing at some. There is still some happening before Friday’s release.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz