Charli XCX Shares Fashion-Oriented Music Video For New Single “SS26”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2026 - 7:59 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Charli XCX is back with her new song, “SS26.” It arrives alongside a visual from “Von Dutch” director Torso, which places Charli in the glamorous chaos of a major fashion show. She rocks a variety of looks on and off the runway and even recovers from a catwalk stumble straight out of Sex and the City and that is all before her dressing room explodes.

The artist first teased the new song in a Substack post Monday by posting a text that appeared to be either song lyrics or a fashion-capsule manifesto. “Think my politics could work as a press strategy,” she wrote, “And my heritage could give me quite the USP/Can’t hide the fact I’d rather take the easy road.” The video continues the theme, set on a runway that “goes straight to hell” during a couture season that just might coincide with “when the world is gonna end.” It opens with a guest appearance from former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Rotfield, who remarks from the front row: “Fashion won’t save us. But let’s go on the runway and walk.” The singer Abra also makes a cameo.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz