Charli XCX Invites Clairo, Kim Petras & Underscores Onstage For Collaborative Covers At NYC Pop-Up Show

Home News Skyy Rincon July 10th, 2026 - 8:30 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Pop sensation Charli XCX played a pop-up show at Music Hall Of Williamsburg on July 10 in support of her forthcoming album Music, Fashion, Film which is set to arrive on July 24. During the surprise concert, Charli was joined by Clairo, Kim Petras and Underscores for collaborative covers of each of their songs. The show also saw the live debut of “Playboy Bunny,” “SS26,” “Camera,” “Wink Wink” and “Rock Music.”

Peppa pig who?! @clairo and @charli_xcx performed the one-of-one duet at Charli’s NYC show for ‘Music, Fashion, Film.’ pic.twitter.com/tra6deGV5b — The FADER (@thefader) July 11, 2026

Early on in the set, Charli brought out Underscores for a cover of the latter’s “Music.” Midway through the show, she then brought out Kim Petras to perform her song “Jeep.” Kicking off the final three songs of the concert was a collaborative rendition of Clairo’s 2019 track “Sofia.”

On July 14, Charli XCX will be hitting the stage in London for another intimate pop-up show at Scala. Later this month, she will be kicking off her summer and fall tour dates with headlining performances at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands before heading back to the UK for sets at Reading and Leeds.

Charli XCX Music Hall Of Williamsburg Setlist

1. Playboy Bunny

2. SS26

3. Camera

4. Party 4 U

5. Music

6. Anthems

7. Pink Diamond

8. Jeep

9. Take Away The Music

10. Apple

11. Sofia

12. Wink Wink

13. Rock Music