Charli XCX Shares New “SS26” B-Side Track “Playboy Bunny” Via Second Instagram

Home News Aryn Honaker May 23rd, 2026 - 6:11 PM

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Charli XCX, in keeping with her pattern of releasing B-sides alongside new tracks, shared “Playboy Bunny” earlier today, as reported in NME. It serves as the B-side to her recently released single “SS26,” which was dropped this past Thursday. There’s an assumption that these two tracks will function in a similar way that “Rock Music” and its B-side “I Keep On Thinking Bout You Every Single Day And Night” did, meaning that the B-side will only be available on her Instagram account “b.sides” and on vinyl.

On Instagram, Charli wrote: “‘playboy bunny’ video. shot this day after we shot SS26. was honestly v hungover lol xx.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli xcx (@b.sides)

“Playboy Bunny” is full of strong, punky guitars and heavily autotuned vocals. The singer-songwriter has a number of cheeky lyrics throughout, like “All my music sounds the same/Well, that’s because I made it.” The song’s visuals appear to feature Charli navigating a day in Paris, traveling by car, eating at restaurants, and a few shots of her in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The day before releasing the song, Charli posted a video on her “b.sides” account explaining what she intends to use it for. She said that while making her new project, she made songs that felt like they were “in the world of the album,” but she knew wouldn’t make it onto the album and therefore became B-sides. She also explained her strategy for releasing them.

“The B-sides are sort of like coupled with some of the songs that are coming out ahead of the album,” she said. “The reason that they’re paired together, these two songs, are because, in ways, they’re totally opposite from each other, and that is kind of the main point of them. It’s sort of a mirror.”

She said that “Playboy Bunny” has things that are “extremely opposite to ‘SS26’ and I think that’s what made it a good B-side, a good pair.”