Charli XCX Announces Fall 2026 ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 8th, 2026 - 12:40 PM

Today, Charli XCX has announced the Music, Fashion, Film Tour, which is promoted by Live Nation. Charli will headline arenas across North America through September and October, including two nights at both Brooklyn’s Barclay Center and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, with special guest underscores joining on all dates. For tickets and more information, click here. The artist is touring in support of her new album, Music, Fashion, Film, which will be on July 24.

Also, Charli is introducing Angel Tickets on the Music, Fashion, Film Tour, which is a limited number of $20 tickets that will be made available in August. Once the purchase window for these tickets opens in August, tickets must be purchased in pairs, with a maximum of two per order. Seats will be assigned together, with locations revealed on the day of show at venue box office pickup. Ticket locations may include limited view, lower and upper levels, as well as GA Floor. Taxes and fees will be on top of the $20 price and tickets are non-transferrable.

Music, Fashion, Film Tour Dates

9/11 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena *

9/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

9/15 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

9/21 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

9/24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden *

9/28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena *

10/2 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/6 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

10/9 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/14 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *

10/21 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena *

10/23 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena *

* = w/ underscores