Iron Maiden, Phil Collins, Wu Tang Clan, Oasis, and More Nominated For Induction to the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

The 2026 class of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees has been unveiled, and it reflects a remarkably broad cross-section of music history. From heavy metal to hip-hop, classic rock to pop and R&B the list of contenders highlights decades of influence on the cultural soundscape. Fans and industry observers alike are weighing in on which artists will ultimately be inducted this year.

According to Pitchfork, the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 include names such as Iron Maiden, Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Oasis and more among a total of 17 performers. The nominations represent both seasoned veterans and artists newly eligible for consideration under the Hall’s 25-year rule for release of a first commercial recording.

Among the first-time nominees is Phil Collins, honored this time as a solo artist following his earlier induction with Genesis, recognizing his long career marked by chart-topping hits and influence on rock and pop. The groundbreaking hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan also appears on the ballot for the first time, marking a notable nod to the genre’s impact on music and culture.

Iron Maiden, iconic pioneers of British heavy metal, return as nominees after earlier appearances on the ballot without induction. Oasis, the influential Britpop band led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, are also on the list alongside other returning nominees.

The full slate of contenders spans an impressive range of styles and eras with Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Jeff Buckley, INXS, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Idol, New Edition, P!NK, Sade, Shakira, Luther Vandross, The Black Crowes and Joy Division/New Order rounding out the group.

Nominees will be voted on by more than 1,200 artists, historians, and industry professionals with the final inductees set to be announced in mid-April. The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place this fall in Cleveland at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum, where new artists will be formally enshrined.