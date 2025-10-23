Iron Maiden Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Special Guests Megadeth & Anthrax

Home News Cait Stoddard October 23rd, 2025 - 2:48 PM

Today, Iron Maiden has announced the highly anticipated North American dates of their critically acclaimed RUN FOR YOUR LIVES WORLD TOUR. In celebration of their 50th Anniversary, the band will be performing at stadiums and major amphitheaters across the United States and Canada, allowing fans the chance to witness the brand new, state-of-the-art production.

On the scale it is intended for, huge stages in outdoor venues, to accompany the once-in-a-lifetime setlist of songs from the band’s groundbreaking first nine albums. They will also headline America’s biggest rock festival, Louder Than Life at the Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky on September 17, 2026. For tickets and ore information, click here.

These upcoming tour dates will mark 45 years since Iron Maiden first visited Canada and the USA on the 1981 Killer World Tour and feature some of the biggest shows the band has ever played there. The return to BMO Stadium concert in Los Angeles on September 25, will be the 25th time the band has played in the City of Angels.

Run For Your Lives Tour Dates

8/28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ^

9/3 – Montréal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau *

9/5 – Harrison, NJ – Sports Illustrated Stadium *

9/9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ^

9/11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^

9/12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^

9/15 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium ^

9/17 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

9/19 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

9/22 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

9/25 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium *

9/29 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome *

* = w/ Megadeth and Anthrax

^ = w/ Megadeth