Phil Collins Reveals He Now Has 24 Hour Live-In Nurse In Health Update To Fans

According to NME.com, Phil Collins has provided an update on his health by revealing that he has had a “difficult, frustrating few years”. The former Genesis member was speaking in a new interview with Zoe Ball on BBC’s Eras podcast, which is due to drop on on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer at 6 a.m. on January 26.

Last year, Collins shut down rumors that he was being placed under hospice care and “on his deathbed”. It is unclear where the rumors originated and no evidence was shared to support the claims. And now, the artist has confirmed that was the case by saying: “You know, I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do. I’ve had challenges with my knee… I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me.”

Collins has been suffering from health issues in recent years, following a spinal injury back in 2007. At Genesis’ final shows in 2022, he performed from a chair, while his son Nic took on drum duties. The artist has also revealed that he recently celebrated two years of sobriety, adding: “It’s just been a difficult, interesting, frustrating last few years… but it’s alright now.”