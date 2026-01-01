Iron Maiden Celebrate “The Trooper” Being Featured In Stranger Things Finale

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2026 - 12:14 PM

According to Metalinjection.net, Stranger Things wrapped up on December 31 and it featured Fleetwood Mac‘s “Landslide”, the Pixies‘ “Here Comes Your Man”, David Bowie‘s “Heroes”, Prince‘s “Purple Rain” and “The Trooper” by Iron Maiden. The season five finale features an 18-month time jump by revealing that the core group graduating high school.

In a surprise reveal, Dustin Henderson is named valedictorian and instead of playing things safe, he chooses to honor his fallen friend Eddie Munson, who sadly did not return, in the most Eddie way possible. As Iron Maiden‘s “The Trooper” blasts through the auditorium, Dustin rips off his graduation gown to reveal a modified Hellfire Club shirt reading “HELLFIRE LIVES.”

When Principal Higgins tries to cut him off, Dustin grabs the mic and shouts about rejecting conformity and refusing to be “normal,” before yelling a line that longtime fans instantly recognized: “THIS IS OUR YEAR!” He then snatches his diploma, flips Higgins the bird, and storms off the stage.

For fans who remember season four, episode one, this moment hits hard because Eddie once laid out exactly how he wanted graduation to go: “I’m gonna walk that stage next month, I’m gonna look Principal Higgins dead in the eye, I’m gonna flip him the bird, I’m gonna snatch that diploma, and I’m gonna run like hell outta here.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz