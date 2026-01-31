Foo Fighters And Taylor Momsen Pay Tribute to Mariah Carey by Covering Her Unreleased Grunge Songs From Someone’s Ugly Daughter

Home News Skylar Jameson January 31st, 2026 - 5:35 PM

Foo Fighters and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless came together to cover songs from Mariah Carey’s unreleased 90s grunge album, titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter. Carey secretly wrote, arranged, and originally sang the entire album, but since the label disagreed with her change of sound, the songs went to the band Chick, with the lead singer Clarissa Dane re-recording the lead vocals and Carey’s vocals being used for harmonies and in the backing track. The performance took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 30th. Carey was honored at the MusiCares benefit show as Person Of The Year.

According to NME, the project Someone’s Ugly Daughter by Carey was brought to light when Carey mentioned it in her 2020 memoir, The Making of Mariah Carey. The album is said to be influenced by rock acts such as Sleater-Kinney and L7. About the album, Carey wrote, “I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs. I would fully commit to my character.”



Foo Fighters and Momsen performed Carey’s songs “Love Is A Scam” and “Demented”. Although no one can reproduce exactly what Carey created with Chick’s Someone’s Ugly Daughter, this performance gives fans a glimpse of what this album could have been.

Mariah mentioned the album in 2022, hinting that she still is interested in releasing the album, and in 2024, Carey stated she was “so mad” the album had not been released. She even mentioned to Jimmy Fallon that the album was blocked by Sony Records. It’s possible that this performance causes more demand for Carey’s version of the project and finally leads to the release.