Bonehead Plans to Take a Break From Oasis Reunion Tour After Cancer Diagnosis

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 3rd, 2025 - 4:50 PM

Bonehead is planning to take a break from the Oasis Reunion tour. Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has been a part of the iconic band Oasis since its creation in 1991. Now, he will be taking a break from the Oasis Live ‘25 reunion tour due to his recent cancer diagnosis.

The Oasis guitarist was given the all-clear from tonsil cancer back in 2022 according to NME. However, the musician recently took to X to share that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, and will be sitting out the band’s upcoming dates in Asia and Australia before rejoining them in South America so that he can have “the next phase of care”.

In his social media statement, Bonehead stated, “Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour. Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so l’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney. I’m really sad to be missing these shows but l’m feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you’re going this month and I’ll see you back onstage with the band in November.”

Oasis then shared the news along with their support, adding: “Wishing you all the best with your treatment, Bonehead – we’ll see [you] back on stage in South America.”