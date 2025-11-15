Billy Idol and J. Ralph Join Forces on New Song “Dying To Live” For Upcoming Documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 15th, 2025 - 4:11 PM

Billy Idol and J. Ralph have teamed up to create a new song called “Dying To Live” for the upcoming documentary, “Billy Idol Should Be Dead.” This partnership brings new music into Idol’s career with a track that enhances the film’s ending through strong visual storytelling. The song uses animated and old footage to show highlights of Idol’s life, adding an emotional touch to the movie’s conclusion.

“Dying To Live” is a song co-written by Idol, Ralph, and his usual partners Steve Stevens, Tommy English, and Joe Janiak. It showcases the strength and passion that Idol’s career is known for. The track mixes orchestral music with rock vocals to create a unique feel praised by both Idol and Ralph. With strings and piano paired alongside Idol’s well-known voice, it adds surprising emotion and depth to his music style.

Ralph, known for his impactful and deep music, wanted to create a special ending for the documentary with powerful orchestration. By teaming up with Idol, they made a song that brings the film’s emotions together and could win an Oscar for Best Original Song. People in the industry have praised Idol’s warm singing voice, which nicely balances the strong instruments behind it.

The documentary “Billy Idol Should Be Dead,” directed by Jonas Akerlund, looks at how Idol went from a leading punk rocker to a famous rock and roll star. Using rare old clips and personal interviews, it shows the struggles and determination that have shaped his long-lasting career. Idol is getting a lot of praise for “Dying To Live,” and he’s also making headlines with his new album, “Dream Into It.” This is his first full collection of new songs in over ten years. The album includes work with artists like Avril Lavigne and Joan Jett, sticking to Idol’s style of bold and creative music.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela