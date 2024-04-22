Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Reveals 2024 Inductees Including Ozzy Osbourne, A Tribe Called Quest, Foreigner & More

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 22nd, 2024 - 4:28 PM

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed its 2024 inductees which includes Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, Cher, A Tribe Called Quest, Peter Frampton, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner and Kool & The Gang who will all be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, according to Consequence Sound.

In the musical excellence category, Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will be inducted.

Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton will all be honored with the Musical Influence Award. Entertainment producer Suzanne de Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, October 19, 2024. It will stream live on Disney+ and will be available on Hulu after the premiere. It will also receive a special broadcast airing on ABC.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a museum and hall of fame located in Cleveland, Ohio. The museum documents the history of rock music and the artists, producers and musicians that have influenced the development of rock music.

To be inducted into the hall of fame, the nominee’s first recording must have been released at least 25 years prior. Inductees are determined by an international voting body of more than 1000 artists, producers, musicians and members of the music industry.

