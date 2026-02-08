Bob Dylan Center Announces 60th Anniversary Blonde On Blonde Show Featuring Fantastic Negrito, Craig Finn & More

Home News Khalliah Gardner February 8th, 2026 - 3:34 PM

The Bob Dylan Center is planning a special event on February 20, 2026, to mark the 60th anniversary of Dylan’s famous album Blonde on Blonde. The celebration will happen at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa and will feature various artists honoring this influential piece of music. The anniversary concert will showcase performances by talented artists like Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito, well-known singer-songwriter Craig Finn, and the unique voice of Hamilton Leithauser. Natalie Merchant will also bring her special sound to the event.

These musicians are all inspired by Dylan’s music and lyrics and will present their own versions of his classic songs from the album. Released in 1966, Blonde on Blonde is considered a masterpiece because of its unique sound and deep lyrics. The album mixes rock, blues, and folk music and has greatly influenced the music industry. Today, it still inspires many artists. A celebration in Tulsa aims to honor Dylan’s work and show how his influence continues to inspire new generations.

The event is a special chance to see talented artists come together for one night to honor Dylan’s big influence on music. It’s going to be an amazing evening for both die-hard Dylan fans and anyone who loves modern music. People will get the unique experience of hearing Blonde on Blonde live, making its classic tunes feel fresh again. The Dylan Center works hard to keep his important contributions alive so they can inspire future generations. By hosting this event, they’re not just honoring Dylan but also celebrating how important and lively his work still is today.