Margo Price Covers Bob Dylan’s “Maggie’s Farm”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 14th, 2025 - 2:51 PM

After delivering show-stopping performances of the song at Farm Aid with Billy Strings and Jesse Welles and Newport Folk Festival with John C. Reilly, Margo Price has officially released her scorching new studio recording of Bob Dylan’s “Maggie’s Farm,” which is out today on Loma Vista Recordings. Having first debuted 60 years ago in 1965, as part of Dylan’s Bringing It All Back Home, Price repurposes the track’s defiant message for the present.

Howling into the height of her vocal range, the artist and her band tear through a barn-burning shuffle of blistering guitar licks, pedal steel, screaming harmonica solos and countrified rock. The tune follows Price’s release of Hard Headed Woman, which is one of “the year’s defining country albums” (Rolling Stone) and an exquisite, timeless collection of songs that reconnect with her roots.

For nearly a decade, Price has created a lane where independent-minded, insurgent country music can exist and thrive alongside the mainstream and at its core, Hard Headed Woman is about that furious instinct to never waver and especially when our values and future are so clearly on the line.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela