Bob Dylan, John Mayer, Nancy Wilson and More Respond to the Death of Bob Weir

Bob Weir was one of Grateful Dead’s guitarists and vocalists, who had been with the band since it’s formation in 1965 until 1995, when band member Jerry Garcia passed away. From that point on, Weir continued his music career with new projects. On January 10, he passed away at the age of 78, leaving many from the music world mourning. He is leaving behind a huge legacy, both in the work he contributed as well as the impact he had on those around him.

According to Pitchfork, several musicians have been remembering Weir, providing statements to honor his memory. This large-scale memorial has been taking place across different social media platforms. Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan posted a photo of a young Weir performing onstage with his band to his X account.

John Mayer was Weir’s band mate and lead guitarist from Dead & Company. He provided a statement as tribute, saying, “Okay Bob. I’ll do it your way. Fkn’ A… Thanks for letting me ride alongside you. It sure was a pleasure. If you say it’s not the end, then I’ll believe you. I’ll meet you in the music. Come find me anytime.”

Nancy Wilson, Heart’s lead singer and guitarist, also posted a tribute to her Facebook page. In the post’s description, she began by writing, “Light up all the candles tonight. There is a great old soul passing by.” The post includes two pictures, one of which is a picture of them both with their guitars onstage.