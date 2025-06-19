Craig Finn & Patterson Hood Announce Fall 2025 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2025 - 2:34 PM

Today, Craig Finn and Patterson Hood have announced plans for a very special co-headline tour. The shows, which will see the two iconic singer and songwriters performing individually and together backed by multi-instrumentalist Ben Hackett, get underway with a two-night stand at Seattle, WA’s Tractor Tavern on November 5-6 and then travel through the month by ending on November 22, at Austin, TX’s The O4 Center.

Finn and Hood will be joined by fellow singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo for a one-night-only triple-bill at Santa Fe, NM’s Lensic Performing Arts Center on November 19. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Patterson Hood and his band The Drive-By Truckers were a huge inspiration to the origins of The Hold Steady,” says Finn. “He is one of my favorite songwriters, and he’s also become a great friend. This tour, which will feature us going back and forth with songs and stories, is a dream come true. I expect it to be musical and joyful and can’t wait to get it started.”

Hood adds: “Craig and I have a ton of wonderful history, beginning with a mutual admiration for our bands. The Hold Steady and Drive-By Truckers had a huge tour together in 2008 (The Rock & Roll Means Well Tour) that we both consider a landmark in our histories. Later in 2012, Craig and I toured Europe together (with our friend Will Johnson) and that’s when our friendship really took on a next level. I consider Craig a super close friend and one of my most trusted and admired confidants. We’ve been trying to find a way to collaborate again for years and this is finally happening.”

Craig Finn and Patterson Hood Tour Dates

11/5 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

11/6 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

11/7 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

11/8 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre

11/10 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

11/12 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

11/15 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum **

11/19 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center *

11/21 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

11/22 – Austin, TX – The 04 Center

* w/ Special Guest Alejandro Escovedo

** On Sale in August