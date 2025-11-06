Bob Dylan’s Publisher Reportedly Takes Down Zohran Mamdani’s Ad Using “These Times Are a-Changing”

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 6th, 2025 - 4:51 PM

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a New York State Assembly member representing Queens, recently released a campaign ad that used Bob Dylan’s classic protest anthem “The Times They Are a-Changin’.” The ad, which featured residents of Astoria and called for progressive change, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the tagline “New York is a-changin’.” Within days, however, the video was suddenly taken down, and social media users began questioning whether Dylan’s team or record label was responsible for its removal.

According to Pitchfork, the ad was likely taken down at the request of Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG), which manages Dylan’s songwriting catalog. The publication reported that the campaign had attempted to obtain permission to use the song but was denied. A UMPG representative confirmed that Dylan’s works are not licensed for use in political advertising, suggesting that the takedown was a direct result of this long-standing policy.

The controversy highlights a recurring tension between political campaigns and the music industry. Politicians have frequently faced legal and ethical backlash for using popular songs without permission, even when those songs align with their messaging. Mamdani’s case adds another example of how copyright law and political expression often collide, showing that even music written to inspire social movements remains tightly controlled by publishers and estates determined to keep politics at a distance.