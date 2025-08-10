Reportedly Bob Dylan Spent 2 Days At A New York Music Studio

Home News Michelle Grisales August 10th, 2025 - 7:24 PM

According to NME, Bob Dylan has reportedly been back in the recording studio, spending two days laying down new material alongside members of his band. A press release shared that the sessions took place at White Lake Studios in Albany, New York, on August 5 and 6, just days before his scheduled performance at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo as part of Willie Nelson’s ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’.

While the specific project Dylan was working on remains under wraps, the studio’s CEO, David Bourgeois, expressed his gratitude for the visit. “We want every artist and guest to feel relaxed and at home,” Bourgeois stated. “We’ve had the privilege of working with many remarkable talents over the years, but this visit was truly special. I’m incredibly proud of our team.”

Dylan is currently touring across North America and is set to continue performing until September. His involvement in the ongoing Rough And Rowdy Ways tour, named after his acclaimed 2020 album, has brought him to audiences around the globe since November 2021. Earlier this year, the tour’s 10th leg saw him revisiting classics, including a rare performance of “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” which he hadn’t sung live in 15 years until now.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will launch on November 7. As with recent concerts, the use of phones and video recording devices will be strictly prohibited. In addition to touring, Dylan remains as busy as ever and is preparing for the release of his new book of drawings, Point Blank (Quick Studies), arriving November 18.