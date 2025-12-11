Bob Dylan Announces Spring 2026 ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2025 - 5:31 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Bob Dylan has again extended his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour by adding bunch of new dates behind the 2020 album that will take the artist across the United States in the spring. Kicking off in Omaha, Nebraska, in March, the run takes in more than two dozen theaters, arenas and auditoriums before wrapping in Abilene, Texas, on May 1. For tickets and more information, click here.

Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Dates

3-21 Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

3-22 Sioux Falls, SD – Mary W. Sommervold Hall

3-24 Rochester, MN – Mayo Civic Center Arena

3-25 Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium

3-27 La Crosse, WI – La Crosse Center

3-28 Rockford, IL – Coronado Theatre

3-30 Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre

3-31 Muncie, IN – Emens Auditorium

4-2 Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

4-3 Saginaw, MI – The Theater

4-4 Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

4-6 Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

4-9 Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

4-10 Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre

4-12 Dayton, OH – Winsupply Theatre

4-14 Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium

4-16 Bowling Green, KY – SKyPAC

4-17 Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

4-19 Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

4-20 Spartanburg, SC – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

4-22 Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

4-23 Dothan, AL – Dothan Civic Center

4-25 Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

4-27 Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Cente

4-28 Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

4-29 Tyler, TX – Cowan Center

5-1 Abilene, TX – Abilene Auditorium