Blackpink Debuts New Song “Jump” Live in South Korea

Michelle Grisales July 7th, 2025 - 6:29 PM

BLACKPINK, the globally renowned K-pop sensation, is officially back together as a full group and they’re making waves once again. Following a hiatus from group releases since their 2023 single “The Girls,” each member has focused on solo ventures, many of which have earned widespread praise and strong chart performance. But over the weekend, fans were treated to a long-awaited reunion when BLACKPINK launched their international stadium tour with back-to-back shows at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium.

According to Stereogum, Saturday night’s performance held an especially exciting surprise: the live debut of a brand-new song titled “Jump.” Premiered during the final act of the concert, the track is filled with dance-pop energy, combining strong beats and a vibrant edge that stays true to the group’s signature style.

“Jump” made such an impact that BLACKPINK chose to perform it twice, once near the end of the main set and again during the encore, sending the crowd into a frenzy both times. While some online chatter criticized the choreography as too relaxed, others defended the performance, with one fan commenting, “I saw a bunch of Twitter posts complaining about the group’s lax choreography, but I don’t know, it looks pretty good to me.”

The concert itself was broken into five themed acts and concluded with an encore by blending BLACKPINK’s biggest hits with each member’s solo numbers, reflecting the diverse songs created during their solo careers. This setlist gave space for fan favorites like “Kill This Love,” “Boombayah,” “Whistle” and “Pink Venom,” alongside newer tracks from their individual catalogs, all leading up to the reveal of “Jump.”