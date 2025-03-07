Blackpink’s Jennie Shares New Single “Handlebars” Featuring Dua Lipa & New Video For “like JENNIE”

Home News Michelle Grisales March 7th, 2025 - 8:42 PM

Global sensation Jennie has unveiled her latest single, “Handlebars,” pop powerhouse Dua Lipa. The track, which is part of Jennie’s highly anticipated debut studio album Ruby, is already making waves for its electrifying energy and bold fusion of genres.

“Handlebars” showcases a perfect collaboration between the two stars, blending Jennie’s signature style with Dua Lipa’s powerful vocals. The song delivers a beat that effortlessly combines pop and electronic elements.

Jennie spoke about the song, explaining, “‘Handlebars’ is a powerful track about embracing life’s challenges and owning your journey. Working with Dua was such an incredible experience—we really pushed the boundaries and brought something unique to life with this song. It’s all about confidence and empowerment.”

In addition to the release of “Handlebars,” Jennie’s album Ruby dropped today, featuring a 15-track collection that captures her growth as an artist, with collaborations from Doechii, Childish Gambino, FKJ, Kali Uchis and more. Ruby is a sonic journey through various genres and “Handlebars” stands out as one of the most upbeat and infectious tracks on the album.

The song’s release has already garnered attention across social media, with fans of both artists expressing excitement over their powerful partnership. Many are particularly drawn to the song’s anthemic chorus and the electrifying production, which pairs perfectly with Jennie’s commanding vocals and Dua Lipa’s signature pop sensibilities.

Along with the release of “Handlebars,” Jennie is gearing up for an exciting year, including intimate live shows as part of The Ruby Experience and a solo Coachella debut. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance of “Handlebars” as part of her setlist, making it a must-see moment during her upcoming shows.