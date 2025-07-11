Blackpink Drops New Single “Jump”

Home News Leila DeJoui July 11th, 2025 - 11:06 PM

K-Pop group, Blackpink, released a new single on July 11, 2025. Their new single, “Jump,” is their first song after a three-year hiatus. During the past few years, the group has been going on their solo journeys and expanding their careers outside of Blackpink. The group revealed their new song during the kickoff of their new world tour, Blackpink World Tour <Deadline>, which began in South Korea.

Listen to and watch “Jump.”

The song was written by TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii and Jesse Bluu. The song was produced by Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca and Ape Drums. The guitar riff that the song opens with is pretty striking and almost resembles the feel of a Western film. The opening of the song pretty much sets a cinematic tone. Throughout the song, there are some powerful beats which stand out but the song itself also respects the group’s signature style. Blackpink blends their signature sound with experimental sounds seamlessly, which results in the band expanding their styles and evolving as a group.

The song was also released with a music video. In the beginning of the video, there is a city view which stops at billboards with a solo shot of each of the band members. After going through all of the billboards, the band shows up in the mouth of someone on a subway train, then in their mind and ears. The band also shows up dancing in the middle of an intersection of a city with a bunch of people dancing with them.