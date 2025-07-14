Bruno Mars Joins Rosé Onstage For Duet Of “Apt” During Blackpink Show In LA

Home News Cait Stoddard July 14th, 2025 - 2:18 PM

According to consequence.net, Blackpink has launched the North American leg of their DEADLINE World Tour with a huge weekend at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. On July 13, the crowd got an extra treat when ROSÉ brought out Bruno Mars to perform their hit collaborative single, “APT.” Complete with coordinated jackets, partying background dancers and a lot of confetti, the performance was a joyous rendition of Mars and ROSÉ’s 2024 hit.

The pair delivered the song’s signature hook and harmonies, while parading around the lengthy stage to a rapturous reception. the performance marked just the second time that ROSÉ and Mars had performed the song live together, following their previous performance of “APT” at last year’s MAMA Awards in Japan.

Blackpink’s world tour will next visit Chicago, Toronto and New York this month. People can get tickets to see the K-pop group by clicking here. On another note, Mars has recently extended his long-running Las Vegas residency through early September.