Chad Smith & Chris Chaney Join Alanis Morissette To Perform “You Oughta Know” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Karan Singh September 28th, 2022 - 1:16 PM

Canadian-American singer Alanis Morissette took the stage last night at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. She joined the Foo Fighters, who put the show together in memory of their late drummer, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. The ensemble performed “You Oughta Know,” the single that shot Morissette into space while Hawkins was her touring drummer from 1995 to 1997, from her career-defining album Jagged Little Pill.

Morissette’s touring bassist from the same era, Chris Chaney, and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith also joined her on stage. Chaney was also a member of Hawkins’s solo outfit, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, and he wore one of the band’s tees during his appearance.

Morissette previously performed at the first tribute show for Hawkins at London’s O2 Arena on her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour. During her set, backstage videos and photos were displayed from their time on tour together as she sang “Ironic.” (Consequence)

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister