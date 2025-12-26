Sharon Osbourne Shares Ozzy Osbourne’s Last Words Before His Death

Home News Ajala Fields December 26th, 2025 - 10:37 PM

In an interview with Piers Morgan on his program “Piers Morgan Uncensored”, which was previewed in Britain by tabloid newspaper The Sun, Sharon Osbourne described her last evening with Ozzy Osbourne at their home in Buckinghamshire, England, according to Blabbermouth. Sharon recounted, “He was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4.30 and he said, ‘Wake up.’ I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake. You’ve woken me up.’ And he said, ‘Kiss me.’ And then he said, ‘Hug me tight.'”

She added, “I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter. And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away.

“He had a heart attack,” Sharon started to speak about Ozzy’s last moments, “I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m, like, ‘Don’t — just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.’ I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s, like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.'”

During the same chat, Sharon said Ozzy knew he was near the end of his life and a doctor had told him if he went ahead with his planned final show, he “wouldn’t get through it”, but he insisted on playing anyway.

