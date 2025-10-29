Busta Rhymes Drops New Song In Memory of D’Angelo “Magic”

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 29th, 2025 - 1:25 PM

Busta Rhymes has dropped a new track titled “Magic” in honour of his late friend, soul-legend D’Angelo. The song finds Busta rhyming over D’Angelo’s own 2000-era classic “One Mo’ Gin”, re-claiming the beat as a tribute rather than a mere sample. He celebrates the influence D’Angelo had not just on him, but on the culture as a whole, while framing Magic as both a farewell and a homage.

According to Consequence, the track emerged soon after D’Angelo’s passing, with Busta reflecting on the significance of their decades-long friendship and musical kinship. Busta describes D’Angelo as a “godsend” whose artistry shifted the way he and many others viewed music. The tribute “Magic” is both heartfelt and personal. Busta drops lines that reference studio sessions, shared moments and the fact that D’Angelo always let his music speak louder than his words.

Musically, “Magic” leans heavily on that classic groove from “One Mo’ Gin” but allows Busta to centre his rap flow in reflection rather than performance. Critics note that the beat choice is intentional. By using D’Angelo’s own musical canvas, Busta ensures the tribute remains firmly rooted in the legacy he’s honouring. The move highlights a deep respect and suggests that this is less about capitalising on a moment and more about preserving a legacy.

For fans of both artists, “Magic” provides closure and celebration simultaneously. D’Angelo’s influence on soul, funk, R&B and hip‐hop is acknowledged here through Busta’s lens. With this track, Busta Rhymes not only mourns a friend but invites listeners to remember the magic D’Angelo brought to music.