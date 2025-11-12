Questlove Teases Upcoming Posthumous D’Angelo Album

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 12th, 2025 - 1:18 PM

Questlove, a big name in music, recently got fans excited by suggesting there might be a new album from the late neo-soul artist D’Angelo. He shared this news during an interview with Consequence, showing how thrilled he was about it. Questlove talked about how much D’Angelo’s soulful voice and unique style have meant to many people through his famous albums like “Voodoo” and “Black Messiah.” These works not only highlighted D’Angelo’s talent but also proved him as a key figure in neo-soul music.

Questlove, who has worked with D’Angelo for a long time and greatly admires him, is very excited about the unreleased songs that will be in the upcoming album. He says this new collection showcases how D’Angelo’s artistry has grown over time and lets fans experience his creative brilliance. Even though there isn’t any information yet on when it will come out or what songs it includes, just knowing that there’s potential for new music from D’Angelo has fans eagerly waiting.

For years, there have been rumors that D’Angelo has a stash of unreleased music, making fans and industry experts very curious and excited. This mystery keeps people eager for any news about these hidden songs. Now that the famous Questlove is involved—known for his careful production work and love for D’Angelo’s talent—the excitement is even greater. His involvement makes everyone think something special might be coming soon. Fans and industry insiders are paying close attention, hoping to hear even small details about this possible big project between them both in near future exciting time.