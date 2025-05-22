Jerry Cantrell Teams Up With Duff McKagan & Mike Bordin For New Video “I Want Blood”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2025 - 12:34 PM

Today, the title track from Jerry Cantrell’s recently released album, I Want Blood, comes to life in the newly unveiled video for the song, which features a live performance from Cantrell with Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Faith No More’s Mike Bordin.

While talking about the music video, director Bill Yukich says: “’I Want Blood’ explores our struggle against time, which is a force we can’t escape and the only thing we truly possess… until we don’t. Watching Jerry, Duff and Bordin bring this song to life on set was unforgettable, raw, real and absolutely legendary.”

The release of the music video arrives as tickets for a new round of U.S. tour dates are onsale this morning at 10 a.m. local time. VIP and upgraded ticket bundles are also available here.

I Want Blood showcases the legendary guitarist and vocalist at his most raw and resolute, blending brooding melodies with searing guitar work and introspective lyricism. The album has received widespread acclaim, with the Los Angeles Times praising its “heavy, nuanced songs,” while Kerrang! calling it a “thunderous solo album that you can file alongside his best work.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat