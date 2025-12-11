Trailer Releases For Charli XCX’s Movie The Moment

Home News Ajala Fields December 11th, 2025 - 9:59 PM

Adding on to her expectedly busy schedule for 2026 as her new album is planned to come out in February, Charli XCX‘s new movie, The Moment, will premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival just ahead of its January 30 theatrical release, according to BrooklynVegan. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, The Moment is a mockumentary with Charli XCX playing a fictionalized version of herself as she “navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.” In the trailer, Charli XCX is seen preparing for the BRAT Arena Tour and struggling with the idea of BRAT actually lasting forever. Watch the trailer below.

The film also stars Rosanna Arquette as a record label exec hoping to extend “Brat Summer” forever, Alexander Skarsgård as the director hired to make her concert film and various hangers-on and sycophants played by Hailey Benton Gates, Kate Berlant, Jaime Demetriou, Kylie Jenner, Isaac Powell and Rachel Sennott. While the start of 2026 is looking to be packed for Charli XCX, this year has been quite busy for the singer as well. From numerous performances with Air, Addison Rae, Lorde and Dua Lipa to releasing music videos for Party 4 U and House, to getting married, if things continue the way they are we should expect a lot more to come from Charli XCX in the new year.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz