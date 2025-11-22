Charli XCX Addresses Misogyny, Idolization And Expectations in New Substack Post, The Realities of Being a Pop Star

Home News Skylar Jameson November 22nd, 2025 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Charli XCX has published a new piece on her Substack, opening up about her “ridiculous” pop star life. The post comes with the title The realities of being a pop star and in the post, Charli gives her audience a vulnerable inside look at, well, the realities of being a pop star. To explain what Substack is, in the website’s own words, “Substack is a new media app that connects you with the creators, ideas, and communities you care about most. Here, you can discover world-class video, podcasts, and writing from a diverse set of creators who cover politics, pop culture, food, philosophy, tech, travel, and so much more.”

According to The Fader, Charli details the privileges that come when you’re a famous pop star. “You get to feel special, but you also have to at points feel embarrassed by how stupid the whole thing is.” The Fader also goes on to explain how Charli explained that people don’t always think highly of you when you’re a mega-famous musician. Charli writes, “Another thing about being a pop star is that you cannot avoid the fact that some people are simply determined to prove that you are stupid.”

Interestingly, the “Von Dutch” singer also speaks on the misogyny experienced by pop stars in the public eye. Seemingly, Charli believes that misogyny is often present in regard to the criticism the public tries to give when pop stars use marketing strategies or present their art in a way that isn’t easily digestible by the public. “We are still trained to hate women, to hate ourselves and to be angry at women if they step out of the neat little box that public perception has put them in,” she writes.



Charli also spoke on the idolization of pop stars and the moral responsibility that the public tends to push on them. Charli states, “All my favorite artists are absolutely not role models nor would I want them to be.” Throughout the post, she reminds the public of the humanness behind their favorite pop artists. Then, she ends the post with that statement, “That’s the point, that’s the drama, that’s the fun, that’s the FANTASY.” You can read Charli’s full post here.