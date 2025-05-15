Charli XCX Shares Chaotic New Video For “Party 4 U”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2025 - 1:47 PM

According to pitchfork.com, after teasing celebrations around the fifth anniversary of How I’m Feeling Now, Charli XCX has released a belated video for “Party 4 U,” which is from the record. The video, directed by Mitch Ryan from an idea by XCX, sees the artist embarking on a chaotic day out in the aftermath of a house party, culminating in her setting a Charli XCX billboard ablaze.

While making the 2020 album, XCX wrote in a note yesterday, “I felt like I rediscovered myself, my sanity + my sense of connection with the world, at a time where we were all so alone. To create with all of you helped me feel OK.“It was all of us at our most raw, our most stripped, our most vulnerable. I will never forget it, and I really can’t believe that 5 years later one of the Angel favorites is having its own special moment.”

The music video is XCX’s first release not to be tethered to Brat since the blockbuster album’s release last June. But the singer has been active in other pursuits, including a handful of film endeavors and a Saturday Night Live appearance.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz