Charli XCX and Addison Rae Perform “Von Dutch” and “2 Die 4” in Los Angeles

Jasmina Pepic October 23rd, 2025 - 5:57 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Charli XCX and Addison Rae lit up Los Angeles on Wednesday night with a joint performance that sent fans into a frenzy. The pop duo took the stage together at the Greek Theatre during Rae’s tour supporting her debut album Addison, performing their collaborations “2 Die 4” and “Von Dutch.” Charli’s surprise appearance marked another milestone in their ongoing creative partnership, which has evolved from studio collaborations to viral live moments.

The two first teamed up in 2023 when Charli appeared on Rae’s “2 Die 4,” and they reunited again for a 2024 remix of Charli’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat track “Von Dutch” according to Stereogum. On Wednesday, fans witnessed both songs come to life in a performance that blended Charli’s avant-pop edge with Rae’s slick, TikTok-honed showmanship. Videos quickly flooded social media, capturing the screams, glitter, and electric energy that filled the Greek Theatre.

The Los Angeles appearance followed Charli’s recent onstage collaboration with Lorde at the Kia Forum, where the two performed their “Girl, so confusing” remix.