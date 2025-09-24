Caroline Polachek Performs “True Love Will Find You in The End” by Daniel Johnston Live at Charli XCX’s Wedding

Home News Rhett Kaya September 24th, 2025 - 6:11 PM

Alternative pop artist Caroline Polachek performed “True Love Will Find You in the End” by Daniel Johnston at Charli XCX and 1975 drummer George Daniel’s wedding. While the pair previously got married at Hackney Town Hall in London this past July, they celebrated with a larger group of friends in Sicily this past weekend. Wedding attendees included “Bottoms” star Rachel Sennot, Benito Skinner, “Rush” singer Troy Sivan, and, of course, Polachek.

The “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” singer has previously collaborated with XCX on multiple occasions, including a remix of XCX’s BRAT song “Everything is romantic” and a remix of Polachek’s own song “Welcome To My Island,” which Daniels also worked on.

Polachek performed Johnston’s 1984 song “True Love Will Find You In The End” while XCX and Daniels walked down the aisle. According to Stereogum , rapper Yung Lean also performed a rendition of “I Wanna Be Your Dog” by the Stooges, and 1975 frontman and Daniel’s bandmate Matty Healy and fiancée Gabbriette upheld the DJ booth during the reception. Polacheck and Young Lean also joined XCX on stage at the “Crash” singer’s London concert during the Brat tour.

Recently, “The Chosen” singer performed a cover of Nick Drake’s “River Man” at the Aspen Art Museum and was featured on Blood Orange’s new song “Mind Loaded” along with Lorde and Mustafa. This past June, the singer released a song titled “On The Beach” for the soundtrack of the video game Death Stranding 2. She performed the track for the first time at the World Strand Tour in London, which also featured a surprise performance from Chvrches.

You can watch Polachek’s performance in Sicily below.