Charli XCX Joins Dua Lipa Onstage For Collaborative Performance Of “360”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 23rd, 2025 - 9:33 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to NME, Fans at Wembley Stadium experienced an unforgettable moment during Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour when Charli XCX joined her onstage for a surprise performance of “360.” The high energy duet took the crowd of over 70,000 by surprise and quickly became one of the night’s standout moments.

As the beat for “360” dropped, Dua brought Charli out to massive cheers. The two pop powerhouses lit up the stage with an electric performance full of confidence, fun and chemistry that you can’t help but fangirl over. Dua delivered the verses with her effortless style while Charli took the lead on the explosive chorus, giving the song a fresh live twist.

Their friendship and mutual admiration were obvious, between their playful back-and-forth, shared choreography and smiling glances, the artists seemed to be having fun. The crowd fed off the energy, singing along and filming the whole thing as it unfolded.

Originally released as part of Charli’s 2024 album Brat, “360” has become a fan favorite, and seeing it performed live by both artists was a rare treat. It also showed how well their styles blend as Charli’s edgy pop and Dua’s polished presence came together in perfect balance.

The performance was a highlight in an already stacked show and a reminder of how exciting pop music can be when artists collaborate not just in the studio, but onstage too.