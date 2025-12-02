Mother Mary Trailer Drops Starring Anne Hathaway as a Pop Star, With Music From Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff and FKA Twigs

Home News Emily Lopez December 2nd, 2025 - 11:04 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to Consequence, the trailer for Mother Mary, a new film starring Anne Hathaway and featuring music from Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff and FKA Twigs, has been released on YouTube by A24, the studio behind Midsommar, Euphoria and Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film will be released in Spring 2026, and is written and directed by David Lowery, who is most known for his work on The Green Knight and Pete’s Dragon.

Some feuds will haunt you. Watch the trailer for MOTHER MARY, a psychosexual pop thriller from David Lowery starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, and FKA Twigs. In theaters this Spring. pic.twitter.com/WZMq0MlL9t — A24 (@A24) December 2, 2025

The film is described in a twitter post from A24 as a “psychosexual pop thriller.” Mother Mary is about Mother Mary (Hathaway), a pop star who will be making a big return to the stage and she asks her friend Sam (Michaela Coel), old friend and ex-costume designer, to make a dress for her comeback performance. This task only puts a strain on their relationship and the trailer takes a dark turn as they perform a seance to “cast out” something inside Mother Mary. The trailer ends with a chilling statement from Sam, where she , “There may only be one of us left standing when this is over,” which sets the tone for the rest of the film. Then, Mother Mary replies, “I know.”