Charli XCX Announces New Album Wuthering Heights For February 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Chains Of Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2025 - 1:25 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Charli XCX has announced a new album. The follow-up to Brat and its spinoffs is called Wuthering Heights, which will bd out on February 13, through Atlantic. As the title suggests, Wuthering Heights was born from XCX’s work with Emerald Fennell on the filmmaker’s new adaptation of the famed Emily Brontë novel.

“I called Emerald and asked her what she was hoping for from my read of the script,” the British musician explained on Substack. “She coyly suggested ‘A song?’ and I suggested ‘An album?’ because why not? I wanted to dive into persona, into a world that felt undeniably raw, wild, sexual, gothic, British, tortured and full of actual real sentences, punctuation and grammar. Without a cigarette or a pair of sunglasses in sight, it was all totally other from the life I was currently living. I was fucking IN.”

Also the artist has shared her new song, “Chains Of Love” and as a whole, the whole thing is fabulous by how the lovely soft pop vibe brings smacks the background with a smooth sound, while artist uses her harmonic vocals to wail out the beautiful and deep lyrics. “Chains Of Love” is a sample of Wuthering Heights and hopefully, the rest of the album will sound just as amazing.