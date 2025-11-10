Charli XCX Teams Up With John Cale For Dark New Single & Video “House”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 10th, 2025 - 12:13 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Charli XCX has shared the first of many original songs for Emerald Fennell’s forthcoming Wuthering Heights movie. “House” is a collaboration with composer and Velvet Underground co-founder John Cale. The accompanying video was directed by Mitch Ryan, who also helmed XCX’s belated “Party 4 U” clip earlier this year.

“A few years ago I watched Todd Haynes’ documentary about The Velvet Underground,” XCX wrote in a note posted on social media last week. “As many of you know I’m a huge fan of the band and was really taken by the documentary. One thing that stuck with me was how John Cale described a key sonic requirement of The Velvet Underground. That any song had to be both ‘elegant and brutal.’”

The artist adds: “When the summer ended I was still ruminating on John’s words. So I decided to reach out to him to get his opinion on the songs that his phrase had so deeply inspired, but also to see whether he might want to collaborate on any…I sent him some songs and we started talking specifically about ‘House.’ We spoke about the idea of a poem. He recorded something and sent it to me. Something that only John could do. And it was… well, it made me cry.”

