Charli XCX Stars In First Trailer For A24’s Upcoming Film The Moment

Home News Cait Stoddard November 20th, 2025 - 3:32 PM

According to Consequence.net, Charli XCX is set to star in The Moment, which is the new A24 movie coming to theaters this January. The official description for the new movie, directed by first-timer Aidan Zamiri and “based on an original idea” by XCX: “A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

In the trailer, the artist is preparing for the BRAT Arena Tour, while there is plenty of documentary-style footage, including her appearing on Late Show with Stephen Colbert, how much of the movie will be fact versus fiction is unclear at this time.

This is not XCX‘s acting debut because her past credits include voice work in Uglydolls and The Angry Birds Movie, and she will also appear in the upcoming film 100 Nights of Hero. Co-starring with the singer in The Moment are Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Benton Gates, Isaac Powell, Trew Mullen and Alexander Skarsgård.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz