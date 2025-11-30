Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe Covers Killing Joke’s “Money Is Not Our God” During Extremities 35th Celebration Show

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 30th, 2025 - 4:48 PM

At the recent 35th anniversary show for Killing Joke’s album Extremities, Dirt and Various Repressed Emotions, there was a surprising performance. Randy Blythe from Lamb of God teamed up with the famous rock band to perform “Money Is Not Our God,” which amazed everyone in the audience.

Blythe’s strong and unique voice blended perfectly with the lively music of Killing Joke, bringing new energy to their classic song. The band is known for its intense style and played heavy guitar parts and energetic beats skillfully. On stage, Blythe added exciting energy that captured the audience’s attention. His wide vocal range and charismatic presence matched well with the band’s sound, creating a powerful combination that took the music to another level.

The crowd, made up of both old fans and new ones, cheered loudly when Blythe grabbed the microphone. His version of the song highlighted its rebellious vibe and anti-materialism message that hits home today. The energy between Blythe and Killing Joke was strong, forming a bond that bridged different generations. This unique teamwork was featured on Instagram, allowing fans who missed the event to see an amazing moment. The post by Instagram user @markgeminithwaite showed Blythe’s lively performance with the band and the exciting energy of the celebration show.

For those who saw it live, this cover of “Money Is Not Our God” was more than a tribute to Killing Joke’s influence on music; it also showed how important their message still is. When Blythe and Killing Joke performed together, they not only marked the album’s anniversary but also celebrated music’s lasting ability to bring people together and inspire them.

