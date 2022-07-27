Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Buys Land to Fight Deforestation and Shares Mini Documentary

Heavy metal and Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe has helped to ensure his legacy outside of climbing by purchasing land in rural Ecuador and trying to help the forest to regrow on said land per Revolver. In a new mini-documentary posted on Instagram, Blythe narrates a project he’s been working on for the last two years that involved buying endangered land in rural Ecuador in order to guarantee that it will grow back into the sprawling jungle it once was.

Through a shared interest in surfing, Blythe makes a friend in North Carolina who is from Ecuador and Blythe is encouraged to take a trip to Ecuador in order to surf. On this trip, Blythe discovers the beauty and nature that is abundant in the South American country leading him to “rewild” the land often overused by farming and that is in a decline due to climate change and human interaction.

Rather than just acknowledge the situation and feel bad about it, Blythe decided to use the funds he’s raised through his Cameo account to purchase a large portion of land that’s been destroyed by over-farming, therefore preventing it from further damage and allowing nature to “rewild” itself back into its original and healthy form of sprawling wilderness. A massive gesture from the metal frontman.

“I made this short film as a thank you to all the folks who have paid me to sing them goofy happy birthday songs, wish their spouse happy anniversary, and sometimes viciously roast their friends,” Blythe wrote. “If you have a bought a cameo from me, this is what I have spent your money on — if you get one in the future, this is what your money will go towards. Thanks for the support.”

Seeing a video of the land that Blythe purchased two years ago versus how it looks now there is a stark difference and it goes to show how much a change one person can make. The land went from overuse and brown to green and lush and beautiful once again. Blythe explains how pieces of the land he purchased were set for clearing for farming and agriculture and now they are set to grow out and rewild once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D. Randall Blythe (@drandallblythe)

Photo credit Owen Ela