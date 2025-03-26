Alien Weaponry and Randy Blythe of Lamb of God Join Forces on New Song “Taniwha”

Home News Michelle Grisales March 26th, 2025 - 9:37 PM

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarette

New Zealand’s modern groove metal trio, Alien Weaponry, is gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated third album Te Rā this Friday, March 28, via Napalm Records. To celebrate, the band has dropped one of the album’s most intense and aggressive tracks, “Taniwha,” which features a raw, powerful guest vocal performance from Randy Blythe, frontman of the iconic metal band Lamb of God.

“Taniwha” comes as a special pre-release treat for fans, offering a taste of the album’s heavy, death-metal-leaning sound. The track follows the release of other notable singles, including “Mau Moko” and “1000 Friends.”

“Lamb of God played a significant role in making Alien Weaponry what it is today and this collaboration with Randy Blythe feels like one of those ‘pinch yourself’ moments that our teenage selves would never believe possible,” Alien Weaponry said. “Randy’s lyricism and vocal expertise was an amazing addition to this song, and we are beyond stoked to share this song/milestone with the world.”

Since their debut album Tū in 2018, Alien Weaponry has quickly become one of the most exciting young bands in the metal scene. Their electrifying performances and unique fusion of groove metal with indigenous Māori influences. Notably, Alien Weaponry performed amongst many artists at The Fonda which brought awareness to their themes of cultural resilience and environmental consciousness.

Frontman/guitarist Lewis Raharuhi de Jong and bassist Tūranga Porowini Morgan-Edmonds explore themes of colonization, disenfranchisement and environmental challenges through songs like “Crown,” “Hanging by a Thread” and “Blackened Sky.” Meanwhile, tracks like “Tama-nui-te-rā” and “Ponaturi” incorporate Māori language and mythology, creating a rich, culturally profound listening experience.